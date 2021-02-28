'Not a good idea:' Experts concerned about pope trip to Iraq

FILE -- In this Feb. 22, 2021 file photo health worker collects a saliva sample from a man for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) coronavirus test at the Shurja market, in Baghdad, Iraq . Infectious disease experts are expressing concern about Pope Francis’ upcoming trip to Iraq, given a sharp rise in coronavirus infections there, a fragile health care system and the unavoidable likelihood that Iraqis will crowd to see the pontiff. (AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed)