Slovak court acquits businessman in retrial over 2018 murder of journalist

FILE - Marian Kocner the suspected mastermind in the slaying of an investigative journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancee Martina Kusnirova, is escorted by armed police officers from a courtroom after a trial session in Pezinok, Slovakia on Dec. 19, 2019. On Friday May 19, 2023, a court in Slovakia acquitted again a businessman accused of masterminding the 2018 slayings of an investigative journalist and his fiancée, a crime that shocked the country and led a government to fall. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, File)