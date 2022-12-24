Lake loses suit over her defeat in Arizona governor’s race

FILE - Kari Lake, Arizona Republican candidate for governor, speaks to supporters at the Republican watch party in Scottsdale, Ariz., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. A judge has thrown out Lake’s challenge of her defeat in the Arizona governor’s race to Democrat Katie Hobbs, Saturday, Dec. 24. The judge rejected her claim that problems with ballot printers at some polling places on Election Day were the result of intentional misconduct. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)