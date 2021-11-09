Jordan says King Abdullah met with Israeli Islamist lawmaker

FILE Jordan's King Abdullah II listens during a meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken at Bayt Al Urdon, Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Amman, Jordan. The head of the Islamist party in Israel’s governing coalition has met with Jordan’s King Abdullah II in Amman, the latest sign in the warming ties between the two countries. The Jordanian Royal Palace said in a statement Tuesday, Nov. 9, that Abdullah and Mansour Abbas discussed “the latest developments in the Palestinian territories and ways to advance the peace process.”(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool, File)