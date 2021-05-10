Blake Shelton joins drive to help feed out-of-work musicians

FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2019, file photo, singer Blake Shelton speaks in the press room after winning single of the year award for "God's Country" at the 53rd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. The CMA will provide 4 million meals in cities with large populations of musicians and music industry professionals in partnership with Feeding America, and will also launch a donation challenge to fund additional meals through its MICS Covid-19 initiative Monday, May 10, 2021. Shelton said he is proud to be part of the initiative and drumming up more support to raise funds for the food banks. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)