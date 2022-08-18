Placido Domingo's name comes up in Argentina sex sect probe

FILE - Opera tenor Placido Domingo attends an awards ceremony in the Royal Theatre in Madrid, Spain, June 10, 2021. Domingo's name has appeared in an investigation of a sect-like organization in Argentina whose leaders have been charged with crimes including sexual exploitation. Domingo has not been accused of any wrongdoing. “Placido didn’t commit a crime, nor is he part of the organization, but rather he was a consumer of prostitution,” said a law enforcement official who spoke of condition of anonymity because the investigation was ongoing. Prostitution is not illegal in Argentina. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)