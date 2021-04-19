1 dead, 100,000 displaced as typhoon blows near Philippines

In this photo provided by the San Policarpo Firestation, a man wades through floodwater caused by Typhoon Surigae in the municipality of San Policarpo, Eastern Samar, eastern Philippines on Sunday April 18, 2021. An approaching typhoon has left at least one person dead, another missing and prompted the evacuation of more than 100,000 people as a precaution in the eastern and central Philippines, although the unusual summer storm is not expected to blow into land, officials said Monday. (FO1 Marianne Jabinal/ San Policarpo Firestation via AP)