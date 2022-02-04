Arbery’s shooter withdraws guilty plea on hate crime charge

FILE - This combo of booking photos provided by the Glynn County, Ga., Detention Center, shows from left, Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael, and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr. The man who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery and his father have reached a plea deal that could avoid their trial on federal hate crime charges. Arbery's parents denounced the deal as a betrayal, and called on the judge to reject it. Court documents filed late Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, by prosecutors for the U.S. Justice Department say plea agreements were reached with Travis and Greg McMichael. There was no mention of a deal with the third defendant in the case, William “Roddie” Bryan.(Glynn County Detention Center via AP, File)