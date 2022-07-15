Egypt to withdraw peacekeeping troops from Mali, UN says

FILE - United Nations armored personnel vehicles are stationed with an ambulance outside a tourist resort near Bamako, Mali, June 18, 2017. The United Nations mission in Mali said Friday July 15, 2022 that Egypt will suspend its participation in the peacekeeping force in the West African country by mid-August citing deadly attacks against its troops. Seven Egyptian peacekeepers have been killed in Mali so far this year. (AP Photo/Baba Ahmed, File)