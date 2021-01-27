Cannes Film Festival, cancelled in 2020, is postponed to July

FILE - A scooter drives by the Palais des Festivals at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 7, 2018. The Cannes Film Festival, canceled altogether last year by the pandemic, is postponing this year’s edition from May to July in hopes of having an in-person festival. Cannes organizers announced Wednesday that this year’s Cannes will now take place July 6-17, about two months after its typical period. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP, File)