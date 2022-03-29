Yo-Yo Ma plays Mozart with Afghan refugees in Portugal

Viola player Marzia Anwari, right, from Afghanistan, watches a video of her performance with world renowned US cellist Yo-Yo Ma at the Music School of the National Conservatory in Lisbon, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Students, faculty members and their families from the Afghanistan National Institute of Music arrived last December in Portugal, where they are being granted asylum and where they hope to rebuild their acclaimed school. Yo-Yo Ma who also played a role in helping the students leave Afghanistan, visited them Tuesday and played with a group of Portuguese and Afghan music students. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)