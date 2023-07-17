German director of Florence's Accademia Gallery who fought for David's image worries for job

FILE-- Cecilie Hollberg, director of the Accademia Gallery poses in front of Michelangelo's white marble statue "David" in Florence, Italy, in this Tuesday, March 28, 2023 file photo. The German director of Florence's Accademia Gallery has achieved her goal of drawing visitors' attention to masterpieces beyond Michelangelo's towering David. Hollberg is celebrating her achievements at Italy's second-most visited museum since arriving in 2015, even rumors circulate that Italy's right wing government intends to send her packing before her contract expires next year as it seeks to put more Italians in top cultural jobs. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)