South Africa holds funeral for 21 teens who died in tavern

A coffin is prepared to be taken to a symbolic funeral in Scenery Park, East London South Africa, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is to attend the funeral in East London Wednesday for 21 teenagers who died in a mysterious tragedy at a tavern almost two weeks ago. A large tent has been erected for the service expected to be attended by hundreds of grieving family members and residents of East London’s Scenery Park township. (AP Photo)