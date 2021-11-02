Ethiopia orders emergency as Tigray forces threaten capital

FILE - Ethiopian police march during a parade to display new police uniforms and instruct them to maintain impartiality and respect the law during the election, in Meskel Square in downtown Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on June 19, 2021. Ethiopia's government on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021 declared a national state of emergency as rival Tigray forces threaten to move on the capital as the country's yearlong war escalates quickly. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File)