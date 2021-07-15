California approves 1st state-funded guaranteed income plan

In this photo provided by Naihla De Jesus, De Jesus poses for a selfie in her Santa Clara County, California, home, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. De Jesus entered California's foster care system when she was 17. Now 24, she works full-time and cares for her 9-year-old brother. She has been receiving $1,000 per month from Santa Clara County since September, part of a guaranteed income program targeting former foster care children. On Thursday, July 15, California lawmakers are scheduled to vote on a bill that would authorize funding for similar guaranteed income programs thought the state. It would be the first guaranteed income program funded at the state level. (Naihla De Jesus via AP)