UN chief: national selfishness delaying global oceans deal

Ocean Rebellion activists stage a performance calling for an end to all national fuel subsidies to fishing fleets and bans to bottom trawling, at the Tagus river bank in Lisbon, Monday, June 27, 2022. From June 27 to July 1 the United Nations is holding its Oceans Conference in Lisbon expecting to bring fresh momentum for efforts to find an international agreement on protecting the world's oceans. (AP Photo/Ana Brigida)