Bye, bye, bye: Latin American boy band CNCO loses member

File - This Oct. 17, 2019, file photo shows Christopher Velez, from left, Joel Pimentel, Richard Camacho, Zabdiel de Jesuz, Erick and Brian Colon, of CNCO, performing at the Latin American Music Awards in Los Angeles. The Latin American boy band CNCO is downsizing. The group announced on its official Instagram page Sunday, May 9, 2021, that 22-year-old Pimentel is leaving the band, making the successful quintet a quartet. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)