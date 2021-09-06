Belarus court gives opposition activists lengthy sentences

FILE - In this picture taken on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, Belarus' opposition activists Maria Kolesnikova, foreground, and Maxim Znak, behind her, attend a court hearing in Minsk, Belarus. A court in Belarus on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021 sentenced two leading opposition activists to lengthy prison terms, the latest move in the relentless crackdown Belarusian authorities unleashed on dissent in the wake of last year's months-long anti-government protests. Maria Kolesnikova, a top member of the opposition Coordination Council, has been in custody since her arrest last September. A court in Minsk found her guilty of conspiring to seize power, creating an extremist organization and calling for actions damaging state security and sentenced her to 11 years in prison. Znak was sentenced to 10 years in prison. (Ramil Nasibulin/BelTA pool photo via AP, File)