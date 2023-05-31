Oklahoma high court strikes down 2 abortion bans; procedure remains illegal in most cases

FILE - Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond is pictured, Feb. 1, 2023, during an interview in Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 that two state laws banning abortion are unconstitutional, but the procedure remains illegal in the state in most cases. "Despite the court’s decisions today on SB 1603 and HB 4327, Oklahoma’s 1910 law prohibiting abortion remains in place," Drummond said in a statement. "Except for certain circumstances outlined in that statute, abortion is still unlawful in the state of Oklahoma.” (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, file)