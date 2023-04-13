N. Korea says it tested new solid-fuel long-range missile

South Korean army soldiers stand guard at a military post at the Imjingak Pavilion in Paju, South Korea, near the border with North Korea, Thursday, April 13, 2023. North Korea on Thursday conducted its first intercontinental ballistic missile launch in a month, possibly testing a new type of more mobile, harder-to-detect weapons system, its neighbors said, in an extension of the North's provocative run of missile tests. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)