China pressures brands to reject reports of Xinjiang abuses

People walk past an Adidas sportswear store in Hong Kong, Saturday, March 27, 2021. H&M disappeared from the internet in China as the government raised pressure on shoe and clothing brands and announced sanctions Friday, March 26, 2021, against British officials in a spiraling fight over complaints of abuses in the Xinjiang region. Shockwaves spread to other brands as dozens of celebrities called off endorsement deals with Nike, Adidas, Burberry, Uniqlo and Lacoste after state media criticized the brands for expressing concern about Xinjiang. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)