'Dateline NBC' trying its first multi-part crime drama

This image released by NBC shows the staff of "Dateline NBC," from left, Keith Morrison, Andrea Canning, Lester Holt, Josh Mankiewicz and Dennis Murphy. "Dateline NBC" is stretching its true crime franchise into a multi-part series. “The Widower,” about a Las Vegas man who had four of his wives die under mysterious circumstances. It will debut on Feb. 18 and unfurl over five hours on three different nights. (Patrick Randak/NBC via AP)