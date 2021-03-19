Idaho Legislature shuts down due to COVID-19 outbreak

FILE- In this March 4, 2020, file photo, is the Idaho Statehouse in Boise, Idaho. The Idaho Legislature will consider shutting down for several weeks due to an outbreak of COVID-19, a top Republican said Friday, March 19, 2021. Republican House Majority Leader Mike Moyle said that the House will vote on recessing until April 6 when it convenes Friday morning. (AP Photo/Keith Ridler, File)