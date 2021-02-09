Korean American K-pop stars promote mental health awareness

FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2019 photo, Jae of Day6 performs in concert at Playstation Theatre in New York. Jae-hyung Park, better known as Jae from K-pop band Day6, has joined other Korean American K-pop singers in raising awareness about mental health beyond the K-pop community by sharing their experiences with stress in a series of podcasts. (Photo by Brian Ach/Invision/AP, File)