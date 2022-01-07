More details emerge about teen in Michigan school shooting

This image from 52-3 District Court shows Jennifer Crumbley in a Zoom hearing in Rochester Hills, Mich., Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. A judge has denied a request to lower a $500,000 bail set for James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents who are charged with their son in a fatal Michigan school shooting. The judge says the Crumbleys failed to turn themselves in when charged with involuntary manslaughter on Dec. 3 and have few ties to the area. The Crumbleys have been in jail since Dec. 4 and unable to meet the bond. They are charged in a shooting that killed four students at Oxford High School on Nov. 30. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)