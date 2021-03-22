Biden aims to prevent border crossings from swamping agenda

A woman dressed a baby at a respite center hosted by a humanitarian group after they were released from U.S. Customs and Border Protection custody, Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Brownsville, Texas. A surge of migrants on the Southwest border has the Biden administration on the defensive. The head of Homeland Security acknowledged the severity of the problem Tuesday but insisted it's under control and said he won't revive a Trump-era practice of immediately expelling teens and children. An official says U.S. authorities encountered nearly double the number children traveling alone across the Mexican border in one day this week than on an average day last month. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)