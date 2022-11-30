Penalty asked for doctor who spoke of 10-year-old's abortion

FILE - Dr. Caitlin Bernard, a reproductive health care provider, speaks during an abortion rights rally on June 25, 2022, at the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis. Bernard, who provided abortion drugs to a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio, defended her actions before a judge Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in an episode that drew national attention in the weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. (Jenna Watson/The Indianapolis Star via AP, File)