Belarus arrests a prominent journalist in its continued crackdown on dissent

This photo taken on Monday, March 12, 2018 and released by svaboda.org RFE/RL shows Belarusian journalist Ihar Karnei, who was arrested in the Belarusian capital, Minsk, on Monday, July 17, 2023. Authorities in Belarus have arrested Ihar Karnei, 55, a prominent journalist working with the U.S.-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, the latest step in a yearslong crackdown on opposition figures, independent journalists and human rights activists. (svaboda.org RFE/RL Photo via AP)