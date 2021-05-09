Eyeing reelection bid, Macron looks to repair French economy

FILE - In this April 27, 2021 file photo, French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech prior to a meeting with Republic of Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi, at the Elysee Palace, in Paris. With a year to go to the presidential vote, French President Emmanuel Macron is getting ready for a potential re-election bid by prioritizing reviving the economy and saving jobs. The country is slowly stepping out of its partial lockdown. Macron’s ability to meet the challenge will be key _ as France is among countries worst hit by the pandemic in the world, with over 105,000 virus-related deaths. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)