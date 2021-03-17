US housing construction tumbled 10.3% in February

A sign sits in front of a KB Home construction site, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Simi Valley, Calif. U.S. home construction fell 6% in January but applications for building permits rose sharply. The Commerce Department reported Thursday, Feb. 18, that the January decline pushed home and apartment construction down to a seasonally adjusted rate of 1.58 million units in January, compared to 1.68 million units in December. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)