10 of 26 people from sunken Japan tour boat confirmed dead

This photo released by the 1st Regional Japan Coast Guard Headquarters, shows an orange-colored, square-shaped lifesaving float with the name of a missing tour boat on it near the tip of Shiretoko Peninsula in northern Japan of Hokkaido Sunday, April 24, 2022. The Japanese Coast Guard said Sunday that rescue helicopters found nine of the 26 people from a tour boat missing in the frigid waters of northern Japan since the day before, but their conditions are unknown. (The 1st Regional Japan Coast Guard Headquarters via AP)