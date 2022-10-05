Kidnapped California family, including baby, found dead

This undated photo provided by Merced County Sheriff's Office shows family members who authorities are seeking the public's help in finding after they were kidnapped on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. Sheriff’s officials in central California released photos of a possible suspect in the kidnapping of four members of the family, including an 8-month-old child. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office said the child’s mother, father and uncle were taken against their will at gunpoint from a business in the city of Merced, Calif. (Merced County Sheriff's Office via AP)