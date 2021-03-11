Florida on pace for record number of manatee deaths in 2021

FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2017 file photo, manatees swim with their calves at Blue Spring State Park in Orange City, Fla. A combination of cold weather, a decline in seagrass due to development and contaminated waterways have put Florida on pace for its highest number of manatee deaths in a decade. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission records show the 432 manatee deaths in 2021 is nearly three times the five-year average of 146 deaths between Jan. 1 and March 5. (Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel via AP, File)