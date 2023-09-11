Cease-fire declared after days of intense fighting in Lebanon's largest Palestinian refugee camp

Smoke rises during clashes between members of the Palestinian Fatah group and Islamist militants in the Palestinian refugee camp of Ein el-Hilweh near the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. Islamist factions in Lebanon's largest Palestinian refugee camp said Sunday they will abide by a cease-fire after three days of clashes killed at least five people and left hundreds of families displaced. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)