Snake on a plane! South African pilot finds cobra under seat

In this photo provided by Brian Emmenis, fire officer and snake handler Johan de Klerk looks inside a plane, in Welkom, South Africa, as he searches for a venomous snake that the pilot found hiding under his seat midair, Monday April 3, 2023. Rudolf Erasmus had four passengers on board the light aircraft during Monday's flight when he felt “something cold” slide across his lower back. He glanced down to see the head of a fairly large Cape Cobra “receding back under the seat,” he said. (Brian Emmenis via AP)