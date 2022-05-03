Ex-Patriot Matt Light loses bid for school committee seat

FILE — New England Patriots offensive lineman Matt Light speaks during a news conference, Monday, May 7, 2012, at Gillette Stadium, in Foxborough, Mass. Light has been blocked in his bid to win a seat on the Foxborough School Committee. The former offensive lineman, who had been critical of school mask mandates and other health restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, finished third in Monday's election in a four-way race for two open seats. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)