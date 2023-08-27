Russia says it confirmed Wagner leader Prigozhin died in a plane crash

FILE - In this image from video provided by Prigozhin Press Service on Friday, May 5, 2023, head of Wagner Group Yevgeny Prigozhin stands in front of multiple bodies lying on the ground in an unknown location. Yevgeny Prigozhin's armed revolt against Russia's military leadership posed the greatest challenge to Vladimir Putin's authorities in his 23-year rule. (Prigozhin Press Service via AP, File)