Hundreds hold London vigil for slain primary school teacher

A police search team look for evidence in the investigation of murdered 28-year-old teacher Sabina Nessa in Kidbrooke in south-east London, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. Nessa’s killing has renewed concerns that women are not safe on the city’s streets, and a vigil is due to be held in her memory on Friday. Late Thursday police said they had arrested a man in a nearby area of London on suspicion of murder. He has not been charged, and his name was not released. (AP Photo/David Cliff)