Oath Keeper is 1st suspect to plead guilty in Capitol riot

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, smoke fills the walkway outside the Senate Chamber as violent rioters loyal to President Donald Trump are confronted by U.S. Capitol Police officers inside the Capitol in Washington. New details from the deadly riot of Jan. 6 are contained in a previously undisclosed document prepared by the Pentagon for internal use that was obtained by the Associated Press and vetted by current and former government officials. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)