Prosecutor says deputies justified in shooting of Black man

Attorney Harry Daniels speaks during a press conference outside the Pasqoutank County Public Safety building in Elizabeth City, N.C., Tuesday, May 11, 2021, after family of Andrew Brown Jr. viewed about 20 minutes of video from the police shooting death of Brown in April. Family attorneys said the longer, redacted video showed Brown did nothing to threaten or provoke deputies and his hands were visible when they approached his car. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP)