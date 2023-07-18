Mammals may have hunted down dinosaurs for dinner, rare fossil suggests

This image provided by the Canadian Museum of Nature shows entangled dinosaur and mammal skeletons with details of their interaction. The scale bar equals 10 cm. The unusual fossil from China suggests some early mammals may have hunted down dinosaur meat for dinner. The fossil shows a badger-like creature chomping down on a beaky dinosaur three times its size. The research published on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, adds to growing evidence that even when dinosaurs ruled the Earth, some mammals were biting back. (Gang Han/Canadian Museum of Nature via AP)