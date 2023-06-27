A scientist's 4-decade quest to save the biggest monkey in the Americas

Eliot, the first northern muriqui monkey born in an enclosed area of the Atlantic Forest in the district of Ibitipoca, hangs from a tree brach in Lima Duarte, Minas Gerais state, Brazil, Saturday, May 6, 2023. The northern muriqui exhibit features that allow them to utilize all of their limbs and tails for travel and obtaining food items. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)