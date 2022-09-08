US restarts burns of forest fuel, paused after runaway blaze

FILE - A firefighting plane flies over plumes of smoke near Las Vegas, N.M. on May 4, 2022. The U.S. government is resuming prescribed burning of National Forest lands across the nation to clear brush and small trees after a three-month pause to review and respond to climate change and risks of runaway wildfires. U.S. Forest Service Chief Randy Moore said newly prescribed burns will require same-day authorization to keep pace with weather and ground conditions. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert, File)