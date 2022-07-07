Supreme Court Justice Breyer has options as a retiree

FILE - Associate Justice Stephen Breyer joins other justices of the U.S. Supreme Court for an official group portrait at the Supreme Court Building in Washington, June 1, 2017. Breyer was appointed by President Bill Clinton in 1994. Breyer said in a letter to President Joe Biden that his retirement will take effect on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at noon, after nearly 28 years on the nation’s highest court. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)