Russians storm city, shell east Ukraine as Zelenskyy visits

The remains of a cluster-type munition lie in a field in Cherkaska Lozova, outskirts of Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, May 28, 2022. Ukraine is one of the world's largest exporters of wheat, corn and sunflower oil, but the war and a Russian blockade of its ports have halted much of that flow, endangering world food supplies. Many of those ports are now also heavily mined. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)