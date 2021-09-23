Ex-Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont detained in Sardinia

FILE - In this Tuesday, March 9, 2021, file photo, member of European Parliament Carles Puigdemont prepares for an interview at the European Parliament in Brussels. The lawyer for Puigdemont says the former Catalan leader has been detained in Sardinia, Italy. Gonzalo Boye confirmed to the Associated Press that Puigdemont was detained on Thursday, Sept. 23. Boye wrote on Twitter that the former Catalan president, wanted by Spain for his role in an unauthorized referendum for independence, was being held under a European arrest warrant issued by Spain in 2019. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)