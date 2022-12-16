University of California workers reach deal to end strike

FILE - People participate in a protest outside the UCLA campus in Los Angeles, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. The University of California has reached an agreement with some 36,000 graduate student teaching assistants and other academic workers for increased pay and benefits that could potentially end the month-long strike at the prestigious state system. The strike disrupted classes at all 10 of the university system's campuses and was the largest strike of academic workers in the nation. The agreement still needs to be ratified before the strike officially ends. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)