Mexico president appears to hold key majority in elections

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, right, wearing protective face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, and first lady Beatriz Gutierrez walk away after voting in Mexico City, Sunday, June 6, 2021. Mexicans on Sunday were electing the entire lower house of Congress, almost half the country's governors and most mayors in a vote that will determine if Obrador's Morena party gets a legislative majority. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)