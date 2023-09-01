Proud Boys leader Ethan Nordean gets 18 years in prison, tying for longest sentence in Jan. 6 attack

FILE - Rioters, including Dominic Pezzola, center with police shield, are confronted by U.S. Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber inside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. Pezzola, a former member of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group who smashed a window at the U.S. Capitol in the building's first breach of the riot on Jan. 6, 2021, was sentenced to 10 years in prison. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)