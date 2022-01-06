Djokovic in limbo as he fights deportation from Australia

Supporters of Serbia's Novak Djokovic protest and sing with candles outside a quarantine facility where Djokovic is believed to be detained, in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. The Australian government has denied No. 1-ranked Djokovic entry to defend his title in the year's first tennis major and canceled his visa because he failed to meet the requirements for an exemption to the country's COVID-19 vaccination rules. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)